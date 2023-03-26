The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $154.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.30.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

