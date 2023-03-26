The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $274.00

Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.38), with a volume of 98544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.41).

The North American Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.66 million, a PE ratio of 859.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.