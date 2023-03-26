The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

