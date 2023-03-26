The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Gary Lee Ellis Sells 5,104 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTC opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

