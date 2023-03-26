The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

TRV stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

