Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $2.90 on Friday. Torrid has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

