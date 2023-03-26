Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

