Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $46,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $78.09.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

