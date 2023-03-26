Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,368 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

