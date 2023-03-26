Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 11.4%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 37,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 14,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

