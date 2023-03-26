True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.16

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 851733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

