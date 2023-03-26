Truist Financial Upgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to “Buy”

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.