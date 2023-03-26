TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSP. HSBC cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

TuSimple Stock Performance

About TuSimple

TSP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.