UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $183.60 and last traded at $183.60. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.65.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.84% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

