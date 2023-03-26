Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.43).
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.89) to GBX 1,075 ($13.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.12) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.89) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Unite Group Stock Down 1.7 %
UTG stock opened at GBX 883 ($10.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 973.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 935.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
