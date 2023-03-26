United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.12

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 33998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 110,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United States Cellular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,075,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

