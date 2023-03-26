UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts recently commented on UPMMY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

