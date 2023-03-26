Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

