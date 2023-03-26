Veery Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veery Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

