Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,435,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

