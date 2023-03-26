Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $43,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.77 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

