VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.73. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
