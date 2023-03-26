VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.73. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

