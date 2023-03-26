Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

