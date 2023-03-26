Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
