Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 159,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

