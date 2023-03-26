Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
