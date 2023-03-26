Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $13.58 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

