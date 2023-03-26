Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $13.58 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

