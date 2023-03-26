W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

