Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,092 shares of company stock worth $2,329,877. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

