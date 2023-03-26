Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 1,141,454 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

