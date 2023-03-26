Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

