Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.