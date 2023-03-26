Wedbush Increases PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $22.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of PEPG opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. PepGen has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepGen by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PepGen by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PepGen by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PepGen by 689.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

