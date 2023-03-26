Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

