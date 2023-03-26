Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 139 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

