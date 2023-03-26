Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,752 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 19.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

