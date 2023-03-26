Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 3,783 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

