Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 6,603 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.