Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.