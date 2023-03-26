Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

