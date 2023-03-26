Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 3.1 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

