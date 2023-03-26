Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $139,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

