Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $242,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

