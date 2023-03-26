Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Olin were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

