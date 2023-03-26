Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $202,000 Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $121,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

