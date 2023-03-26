Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 7,422 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bristow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $545,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bristow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $588.21 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at $82,557,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Stories

