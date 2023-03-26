Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.