Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.