Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 609 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

