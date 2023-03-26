Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 609 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Read More
