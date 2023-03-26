Wells Fargo & Company Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

