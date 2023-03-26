Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

