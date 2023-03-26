Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.30 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 241.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 761,883 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.